Move to create a St George Council voted down

JG
By Jim Gainsford
Updated June 25 2024 - 2:04pm, first published 2:00pm
A proposal by Georges River to create a St George Council taking in the former Rockdale local government area and part of Canterbury-Bankstown has failed.
Georges River Council's proposal to seek a boundary adjustment to incorporate part of the former Rockdale local government area and part of Canterbury-Bankstown LGA to create a St George Council has failed.

JG

Jim Gainsford

Reporter

Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au

