Kyle Mason Worlds apart

Triathlete and endurance runner Kyle Mason has a big month coming up competing in two world championship events.
Kyle has qualified for the Australian Triathlon Junior Elite Team for the World Multi Sport Triathlon in Townsville (Duathlon / Aquathon) from August 15-25.
The World Triathlon Multisport World Championships is a 12-day event with 19 World Championship races across five different levels of athletes, including Age Group, Para triathletes, Junior, Under 23 and Elites.
In what will be the largest sporting event to be held in Townsville, 4 500 competitors representing over 50 countries from all around the world will make their way to North Queensland.
He will then back this event up a week later for the International Life Saving World Titles on the Gold Coast.
Kyle who competes for Wanda is a multiple Australian 2km Beach run champ and will compete in the 2km Beach Run and Beach Run Relay where three competitors run 1km each.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.