Mixed Netball International Tri series

John Veage
By John Veage
Updated July 1 2024 - 4:18pm, first published 8:41am
Coach Narrelle Manley with Tahliya Adler, Cooper Manley, Tyneisha McClintock and Rianna Santamaria who all play in the NSW Indoor Sports Superleague. Picture John Veage
Four St George competitors and their coach have been selected to represent Australia at the upcoming Under 17s Mixed Indoor Netball 2024 Junior Tri Series in New Zealand.

John Veage

John Veage

Photographer/Journalist

Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.

