Mixed Netball International Tri series

Four St George competitors and their coach have been selected to represent Australia at the upcoming Under 17s Mixed Indoor Netball 2024 Junior Tri Series in New Zealand.
The netballing quartet competed in the Indoor Netball Nationals Tournament in Brisbane and from there they were selected to represent Australia.
Indoor netball is purely an amateur sport, including at this elite level. Those selected with the honour to represent Australia personally fund all their own expenses, which includes airfares, accommodation, ground transport, tournament registration, insurance, physiotherapists, and uniforms.
Oatley's Cooper Manley was a student at Port Hacking High School before leaving this year for a plumbing apprenticeship with local small business AA plumbing and Rianna Santamaria from Roselands is a current student at Endeavour Sports High school.
Kogarah's Tyneisha McClintock and Carltons Tahliya Adler were also selected for Australia from the NSW U16 team and they all hope this series will lead to selection in next years World Titles in South Africa.
Endeavour High also has another student from the St George district, Harlym Jennings who will also be playing in this tournament but in the Under 16s Australian Ladies Team.
Oatley's Narelle Manley has been selected as Coach of the 17 and Under Mixed team to represent Australia.
Cooper Manley also plays basketball for St George and plays netball for the Bulls in the NSW Indoor Sports Superleague. "Some people don't get netball for men but it's as competitive as it gets," he said.
