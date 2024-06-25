St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Demolition of Kogarah War Memorial Pool site completed

June 26 2024 - 8:30am
Georges River Council has completed demolition of the former Kogarah War Memorial Pool site and will begin remediation and landscaping.

