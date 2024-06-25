Demolition of Kogarah War Memorial Pool site completed

Georges River Council has completed demolition of the former Kogarah War Memorial Pool site and will begin remediation and landscaping.
The NSW Government awarded the tender for the initial scoping and design work for a new aquatic facility at Carss Park to MI Global Partners
The demolition and remediation stage requires careful planning to minimise impacts to the community and the environment, with work to be broken down into elements which will include:
. Vegetation removal
. Demolition
. Contamination remediation
. Landscaping
"This is a significant phase of rebuilding this vital aquatic facility for the Georges River
community at this iconic site,'' Georges River Council Mayor, Sam Elmir said.
"Carss Park locals will again have a place to learn to swim, work on swimming fitness and physical rehabilitation, cool off in summer, and hopefully produce more World and Olympic athletes in the near future."
The new aquatic facility looks to include:
. Multi-use outdoor 51.5 metre, 8-lane pool for competitive and recreational swimmers
. Learn-to-swim and leisure pool
. Toddlers' wading area
. On-site fitness centre
. Cafe and kiosk
. Car parking
The pool closed in 2019 due to environmental issues with community groups campaigning for the facility to be rebuilt. The rebuilding of the aquatic facility is part of the Council's Open Space, Recreation and Community Facilities Strategy 2019- 2036 .
The community can stay up to date on all project stages by visiting Council's Project page.
