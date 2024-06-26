New multi-purpose school hall to benefit the whole community

Engadine High School's new multi-purpose hall is an extraordinary resource for the whole community, says principal Kerrie Jones.
Deputy Premier and Minister for Education and Early Learning Prue Car officially opened the building on Tuesday.
Facilities include a full basketball court, stage, amenities and storage for performances and sports equipment.
The school now has the capacity to host high-level sports competitions as well as performing arts events.
The space will also be shared with local primary schools and community groups.
The first major event will be HSC trials this week.
The hall was a 2019 state election promise by the Liberals, but the project proceeded slowly, disrupted by the pandemic. Then Premier Gladys Berejiklian announced in mid-2021 a tender had been awarded and work would start soon.
Ms Jones said she was "beyond delighted with this extraordinary new space as a resource, not only for Engadine High School but also for our whole community".
"The multi-purpose nature of these facilities will provide a contemporary learning space that will accommodate our students across the breadth of the curriculum," she said.
"Our PE and sports coaching students will be able to engage in a huge range of learning activities including gymnastic training, weight training, aerobic activities, and specific sports at a competition level.
"Uniquely, we will now have the capacity to host high-level sporting competitions at all levels, and within the community.
"Our performing arts students are already planning their next world class performances in drama, dance, and music as they configure new programs that align with the new curriculum and the state-of-the-art staging and lighting equipment."
Ms Jones said the hall would allow large presentations to whole student groups and parents to "experience the amazing and constantly evolving achievements of their children".
"We are excited to be able to offer up this first-class facility to our local primary schools for their own productions," she said.
"This space will also have the capacity to be utilised by community groups to enhance the culture and wellbeing of others in our wider community.
"Engadine High School feels phenomenally lucky to have this space to enhance our learning and lives. I believe it epitomises all the hope, potential and inclusivity of public education."
Ms Car said she was thrilled "the Engadine High School community now has access to this fantastic new facility in which to play, learn, train, play and perform".
"Public school students deserve to go to schools with high quality facilities like this hall, which opens up opportunities to excel across sports and performing arts as well as creating links with other local schools and the wider community.
"This investment is part of the NSW Government's plan to rebuild public education - which includes lifting the standards of our public school facilities and addressing the backlog of school infrastructure projects left by the former Liberal National government."
Heathcote MP Maryanne Stuart said the school has been waiting for the hall since the 2019 election promise.
"I am proud the Minns Labor Government has delivered this much needed facility," she said.
