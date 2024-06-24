St George Hospital seeks artists for new building

Health Infrastructure has appointed Cultural Capital to curate the art program for the Kensington Street Building (KSB) currently under construction at St George Hospital.
Focused on the concept of regeneration, the program connects health and well-being to natural cycles, rehabilitation, healing, and country as medicine.
Expressions of interest are being sought from artists at all career stages for art opportunities on the KSB's clinical floors, with a special encouragement for those connected to the St George Hospital catchment. This is a rare opportunity to enhance a new healthcare facility with vibrant, healing artwork.
Apply by July 29, 2pm.
