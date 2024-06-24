St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
St George Hospital seeks artists for new building

EK
By Eva Kolimar
Updated June 26 2024 - 8:02am, first published June 24 2024 - 5:30pm
Expressions of interest are being sought from artists for opportunities on the clinical floors of St George Hospital. Picture supplied
Health Infrastructure has appointed Cultural Capital to curate the art program for the Kensington Street Building (KSB) currently under construction at St George Hospital.

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

