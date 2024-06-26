St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Kids enjoy new skate / bike challenges and all-abilities playground at Engadine

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
June 26 2024 - 12:06pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kids enjoying new facilities in Cooper Street Reserve, Engadine. Picture by Chris Lane
Kids enjoying new facilities in Cooper Street Reserve, Engadine. Picture by Chris Lane

Children have been having a ball with the opening this week of the active sports youth precinct and all-abilities playground in Cooper Street Reserve, Engadine.

Create a free account to read this article

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.