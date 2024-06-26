Kids enjoy new skate / bike challenges and all-abilities playground at Engadine

Children have been having a ball with the opening this week of the active sports youth precinct and all-abilities playground in Cooper Street Reserve, Engadine.
Sutherland Shire Council carried out the $6.2 million upgrade, which was jointly funded by the state government.
Minister for Sport Steve Kamper attended the official opening on Tuesday with mayor Carmelo Pesce, Heathcote MP Maryanne Stuart and D Ward councillors Diedree Steinwall and Greg McLean.
The active sports youth precinct includes upgraded skate and bike facilities, with a skate plaza, pump track for bike riders, parkour course, fitness course, bike repair station and water refill station, half-court basketball, seating and shades.
The all-abilities playground is also a big step up from the previous facility, catering for younger children and those living with disability. A large tree house structure is a feature.
Extensive community consultation helped shape the council's masterplan for the reserve upgrade.
A council spokeswoman said it was also planned to upgrade the existing public toilets within the reserve, including provision of adult change facilities with a hoist to cater for those living with disability currently in design.
Cr Pesce said Cooper Street Reserve was the site of the first skate ramp built in the shire more than three decades ago.
"With growing demand for competition standard skate facilities, local residents now have access to a vastly improved skate plaza course to practice their skills," he said.
"As we have seen from the hordes of skaters flocking to council's other major skate facilities at Bonna Point Reserve at Kurnell and more recently Seymour Shaw Park at Miranda, the demand for top-notch skate facilities continues to grow in Sutherland Shire."
Mr Kamper said the project was a great example of the results that could be achieved through collaboration between local and state government.
