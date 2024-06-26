Georges River increases number of development approvals

Georges River Council has determined more development applications in a shorter period of time over the past 12 months.
Data presented to the June 24 council meeting showed that over the period 1 July 2023 to 15 June 2024, 412 development applications were determined and 477 finalised.
This included 323 approved, 65 withdrawn, and 89 refused.
On average, these were finalised within 164 days of lodgement.
The average days taken to determine was 169 days (139 days median), down from 185 days on average and 144 days median in the previous financial year.
The council report was provided in response to questions by Councillor Ben Wang on the average time taken by Georges River Council to process DAs.
"Key progress has been made in the reduction of long outstanding applications, with over 30 applications that had been undetermined for over 400 days being cleared within this period," the council report stated.
"Council currently has only 211 applications on hand, where in the 2022-2023 Financial Year, this figure exceeded 300 applications.
The reasons for this progress included increased staffing levels due to an ongoing recruitment campaign aligned with the use of consultants, temporary labour, and contractors to fill the capacity gap.
Temporary support was provided by the Metropolitan Assessment Relief Program of the NSW Government, which enabled Council to use freed up assessment resources to better target difficult applications, while assisting with process reviews.
And there has been a general decline in development applications due to market conditions and legislative changes.
The NSW Planning Performance Portal was used to provide a comparison with neighbouring councils.
But the council's report said the NSW Planning Portal data is not reflective of actual Council performance. No information is provided on the Planning Portal detailing how Planning Portal data is calculated and or the data source relied on.
According to NSW Planning the average time taken by Georges River Council to process DAs on a comparative basis with other adjacent Councils in the 2023-2024 Financial Year was:
Total applications determined - Georges River 242, Bayside 183, Canterbury-Bansktown 509, Sutherland Shire 636.
Average days per application determined - Georges River 212, Bayside 189, Canterbury-Bankstown 121, Sutherland Shire 225.
Cr Wang asked about the council's plans to manage the anticipated increased DA volume resulting from the NSW Housing Reforms.
"Given the current uncertainty regarding the impact of the policy on assessment volumes within the current economic environment, Council is adopting a wait and watch approach," the report said.
"The current focus on filling existing vacancies, lowering the assessment volume on hand, and reducing the median assessment days with a view to ensuring system capacity will continue to better position Council in the event of a policy induced change in development application submissions. "
