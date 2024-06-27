Tireless work of long-standing hospital professor celebrated

A dedicated doctor who has worked at St George Hospital since 1992 has retired.
Professor Kate Moore started the pelvic floor unit for women at the hospital. The doctor has helped many women who have had bladder and pelvic floor problems, and ran public clinics for patients.
She was also one of the founders of the St George and Sutherland Medical Research Foundation (SSMRF).
As Deputy Chairwoman of SSMRF, Professor Moore was applauded for her 32 years of service by her colleagues at St George Hospital on June 26.
In 2007, as Chairwoman of the Medical Staff Council at St George Hospital, Professor Moore helped stimulate the development of SSMRF, gaining widespread support among senior hospital doctors.
She was on the inaugural Board of Directors and has served SSMRF as a director since its formation.
"Kate believes that SSMRF's work in raising funds for research and awarding research grants to promising young and middle-career scientists and clinicians is extremely important to the lifeblood of St George and Sutherland hospital," SSMRF Chief Executive Pam Brown said.
In 2019, Professor Moore was made an Officer of the Order of Australia (AO) for her distinguished service to medicine, and to medical research, in the field of urogynaecology, and to professional groups.
Professor Moore was also a lecturer and clinical academic at the University of NSW since 1992.
In retirement she will continue to be an active member of the SSMRF board.
