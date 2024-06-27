Talent taps into Smartphone Flick Fest

Festival Director and co-founder Angela Blake, of Blakehurst, says phones have revolutionised the film industry. "Everyone has the power to make films and share their stories with the world," she said. "When we founded the festival 10 years ago, we could not have foreseen the spectacular advances in the use of phone technology - or the success we'd have in Australia and so far beyond. We are so proud to be at the centre of this movement and be there to inspire thousands of creatives of all ages."

