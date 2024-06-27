Talent taps into Smartphone Flick Fest

Aspiring filmmakers from St George and Sutherland Shire have made their early mark into a short film festival that attracts talent from the area and beyond.
Smartfone Flick Fest (SF3) is celebrating a decade of scouting the most creative talent behind the lens. Competitors each have to shoot a short film entirely on a smartphone or tablet.
Jannali's Kenny Foo and Rockdale's Jeremy Fu are already eyeing the prize. Mr Foo's film The Goat tells the story of Amy, who is seeing a grief counsellor, but a Zoom session takes an unexpected turn.
Tech professional by day and filmmaker by night, he has spent many years writing and directing short films. "I've got an unhealthy preference for horror," he said. He was the winner of the 2021 SF3 Award for best Australian Mini-Film. Mr Fu's film is called The Last Touch.
SF3 has welcomed thousands of films from more than 80 countries the past 10 years, with entrants ranging in age from five to 76.
Festival Director and co-founder Angela Blake, of Blakehurst, says phones have revolutionised the film industry. "Everyone has the power to make films and share their stories with the world," she said. "When we founded the festival 10 years ago, we could not have foreseen the spectacular advances in the use of phone technology - or the success we'd have in Australia and so far beyond. We are so proud to be at the centre of this movement and be there to inspire thousands of creatives of all ages."
Entries close on September 1.
The live festival screenings will again be held in Sydney's Hoyts Entertainment Quarter Cinemas on November 15-17.
