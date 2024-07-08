St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Bosco Bulldog Pups salute

John Veage
By John Veage
July 8 2024 - 12:15pm
The Bosco Bulldogs junior rugby league club at Engadine held a congratulations Open Day event on Saturday June 29 to recognise their 'Bulldogs Pups' program who are the youngest members of the Bulldogs community.

Photographer/Journalist

Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.

