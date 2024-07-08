Bosco Bulldog Pups salute

The Bosco Bulldogs junior rugby league club at Engadine held a congratulations Open Day event on Saturday June 29 to recognise their 'Bulldogs Pups' program who are the youngest members of the Bulldogs community.
Jordan Hollis, the captain of their A grade (Open Age Gold) team, and recent selectee for the Luke Lewis Cup, volunteers his time to organise and lead the Pups program each year, rounding up all the local kids aged 3-6 to provide them with an introduction to rugby league that is fun and teaches them the early fundamentals of the great game.
Federal MP Jenny Ware joined them at the event, to present some awards and was given a tour of their facilities and clubhouse as they are in the process of applying for a federal grant for essential upgrades.
Adam Brown, Bosco Bulldogs JRL President said the Bosco Bulldogs has been a part of the Engadine community since 1965.
"Our club has always been community minded and we value the important role junior sport plays in shaping the lives of the children of today into the adults of tomorrow.
"This is no more evident than the willingness and commitment of our A Grade club captain and club junior, Jordan Hollis, in giving up his free time to help shape the lives of the youngest of us all in helping develop their skills, passion for the game and most importantly, their sense of community through our free Bosco Pups program.
"An important part of ensuring that Bosco Bulldogs can continue to thrive and play an ongoing role in our community is the development of our proposed clubhouse, toilet and change room facilities, something we have not had for 20 years.
"The clubhouse is the heartbeat of any club and helps us to foster a sense of connectivity throughout our organisation.
"With the DA approved, we are now in the funding phase and look forward to the support of all levels of government, our members and the wider community in completing the tireless work of many individuals that have come before me."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.