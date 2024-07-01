Cronulla into World Series

The Cronulla Sutherland Junior League baseball team has qualified for the Junior League World Series Baseball Tournament to be held in Taylor, Michigan USA in August this year.
It wasn't an easy path to get there - they started their journey by having to qualify to represent NSW at the National Baseball Tournament in Lismore in May where they eventually came home victorious.
By doing so they have now qualified for the Junior League World Series Baseball Tournament in Taylor, Michigan USA in August.
The team has been training together since the start of the Sydney Cup which ran from September to December and from this tournament trials were held for the Cronulla Sutherland junior Baseball Association for the Junior League NSW State Championships, held in April in Lismore.
Cronulla finished Runners Up to Manly at this tournament but the top two from every state go through to Nationals, which were also held in Lismore at the end of May.
The young Sharks then beat Brisbane North in the Final 3-2 which has been dubbed as the best Junior League Final ever-in a second extra inning.
They had to come back from two runs down in the final inning just to force the tiebreaker.
Archie Sampson's RBI double in the top of the ninth proved to be the winner, and some stone cold pitching from Harrison Thomas-McLean closed it out as Cronulla toppled Brisbane to win a championship and advance to the World Series.
The game had everything-great pitching, big defensive plays, a late comeback and a couple of runs thrown out at the plate. High-drama, and of course, a championship.
Nathan Fuz the head coach said he was so proud of the young men and what they have achieved as a team over the past six months.
"Winning a National Baseball Tournament and gaining a place at the Junior League World Series in Michigan USA in August is an awesome achievement.
"It just goes to show that belief and hard work in anything you do in life will get results," he said
"I couldn't ask for more as head coach of this team and for the memories we have created."
The team is grateful that travel and accommodation costs are covered as part of their participation in the World Series, however, there are additional costs that will be incurred and the team have set up a Go Fund Me page to assist in their fundraising efforts.
Donations will go towards essential incidentals and trading items for the representative trip which will enhance the playing experience on the diamond and the cultural experience off the field as the team engages with players from USA, Canada, Mexico, Asia Pacific, Europe, Africa and Latin America as they share the Australian culture and lifestyle.
You can support the team via the Go Fund Me link
