Cooks back in Dragons town

The Dragons last week announced the signing of Damien Cook for the 2025 and 2026 seasons.
Cook, 32, will return to the club he made his NRL debut for the in 2013 next season on a two year deal.
A Helensburgh Tigers junior and Stanwell SLSC Beach Flags competitor , Cook made his NRL debut for the Dragons in 2013, but played only two NRL games.
The 32-year-old has since spent two seasons with the Bulldogs and nine with the Rabbitohs, playing a total of 205 NRL games to date and establishing himself as one of the finest No.9s of the modern era. He has also featured in 17 Origins for NSW and four Tests for Australia.
"It's wonderful to have a player of Damien's calibre return to our club," said coach Shane Flanagan.
"His qualities as a footballer and person are top class and he adds plenty of experience and strike to our roster over the coming seasons."
The Rabbitohs hooker also has a wealth of big game NRL experience having played in four preliminary finals and a grand final for South Sydney.
Cook's decision to leave South Sydney, a club he's spent the best part of a decade at, was born from the club not wishing to offer the veteran hooker a multi-year deal.
Cook told listeners on the Big Sports Breakfast show that he was glad his future is sorted out.
"I told all the boys at training and got a bit emotional but now we can get on with the rest of the season."
Cook is expected to share the dummy-half duties with Jacob Liddle at the Saints, with the club's current No.9 signed for a further two seasons.
