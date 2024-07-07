The Un(contained) Festival returns to Kogarah

Georges River Council's Un[contained] Arts Festival is returning to Kogarah Town Square from Friday, July 19 to Sunday, July 21.
Billed as southern Sydney's biggest outdoor arts festival, the three day event shows art, installation, live performances and food trucks.
Georges River Council held the first Un(contained) Arts Festival in 2021 which attracted more than 26,000 people and was nominated for Best Arts Festival in the Australian Street Art Awards.
Last year's festival attracted 40,000 visitors and organisers are hoping to attract more this year.
Breaking free from a traditional gallery space and encouraging community participation, key themes to be explored include sustainability, environment, technology and AI.
The festival welcomes people from all walks of life and abilities, encouraging them to immerse themselves in creativity and celebrate the liveliness of the Georges River area.
Georges River Council Mayor Sam Elmir said. "It's an exciting, free community event open for all ages, and what better way to end the school holidays enjoying art, roving performances and food?
"I look forward to attending the festival to enjoy the festivities, rub shoulders with our community and see them interact with the artworks."
Date: Friday 19 July - Sunday 21 July, 4.30pm - 10.00pm, Kogarah Town Square. Cost: free
