St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Bayside urges tougher laws to crush car hoons

JG
By Jim Gainsford
June 27 2024 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Laws in several states allow police to confiscate and destroy cars of hoons. Picture supplied
Laws in several states allow police to confiscate and destroy cars of hoons. Picture supplied

The State Government is being urged by Bayside Council to introduce tougher anti-hoon laws in NSW.

Create a free account to read this article

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jim Gainsford

Reporter

Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.