Bayside urges tougher laws to crush car hoons

The State Government is being urged by Bayside Council to introduce tougher anti-hoon laws in NSW.
Escalating fines, loss of points or of licence, impounding of vehicles and crushing of cars and motorcycles owned by offenders are some of the anti-hoon measures put forward by the council.
Following a Notice of Motion put forward by Cr Paul Sedrak at its February meeting, the council resolved to write to Premier Chris Minns, Environment Minister Penny Sharpe, Police Minister Yasmin Catley and Roads Minister John Graham requesting that the Government investigate legislating tougher anti-hoon laws in NSW.
"Dangerous speeding, excessive noise pollution, hooning and anti-social behaviour is not unique to Bayside Council - it is an issue across NSW.
"As legislating to discourage these behaviours is beyond Council's jurisdiction, Council is calling on the NSW Government to take a tougher stand on combating this behaviour by adopting the kind of measures legislated in other states across Australia,," Bayside Mayor Bill Saravinovski said in his letter.
"We need more than nuisance punitive measures to fundamentally alter the mindset and behaviour of potential violators across the state."
In his letter, Cr Sarvinovski outlined the measures by other states to combat car hoons.
In South Australia,new vehicle impound laws that came into effect in July, 2021 mean an alleged offender will be required to pay $1,135 within 28 days, or up to $1,395 within 38 days, to release their impounded vehicle after which the vehicle can be crushed or sold by the Police.
In Tasmania vehicle clamping and confiscation laws are enacted to deter people from using their vehicles in an irresponsible and dangerous manner on our roads.
If convicted, offenders may be fined a large sum and will be ordered to pay a special compulsory penalty and could lose their licence for up to two years, or face imprisonment for up to three months.
In the Northern Territory, for a first offence for car hooning, police can immobilise or immediately impound the vehicle for 48 hours. The driver will also be fined $2,980.
If a driver is caught hooning again within a two-year period, the court can make an order impounding the car for a period of between three to six months and receive a fine.
For a third hoon law offence, the court can make an order that the car is forfeited, and it may be then either sold or destroyed. There can also a fine of up to $2,980 or they can be sent to jail for up to 12 months and the driver/owner have to pay all of the costs of the removal, transporting and storage of their impounded or immobilised vehicle.
In Western Australia, for offences that fall under the 'hoon legislation' the police can confiscate the car for 28 days if it is a first offence, three months for a second offence, and for a third offence the car can be confiscated or impounded for six months.
In Victoria the vehicle may be crushed or otherwise disposed of by police. In addition to the seizure or forfeiture of the vehicle, if found guilty of a 'hoon driving offence', the courts can impose a fine of up to 240 penalty units (in excess of $28,000) and/or a period of imprisonment of up to two years.
The ACT Government is considering new powers which would allow police to crush cars seized from hoon drivers.
Canberra police currently have the power to seize the vehicles of drivers accused of street racing, speed trials, burnouts or menacing driving for up to 90 days for a first offence. If a driver is caught again, their vehicle can be seized and forfeited if ordered by the court.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.