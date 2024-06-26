Professional jobs lost to shire as Sutherland Hospital unit is moved

Fourteen scientific jobs will be lost to the shire with the transfer of the immunology laboratory from Sutherland Hospital to Prince of Wales Hospital at Randwick.
Health officials say patients are not affected and laboratory staff have been offered the opportunity to relocate to the Randwick laboratory.
The move flies in the face of recent talk of creating more jobs at Sutherland Hospital.
General manager Vicki Weedon told an employment-focused forum, organised by Sutherland Shire Business Chamber and attended by Premier Chris Minns, the campus had the potential to create more local jobs.
An immunology laboratory staff member, who cannot be named, told the Leader the loss of these professional jobs in the shire was "disheartening".
"The proposed move, aimed at improving turnaround times for Randwick testing, raises serious concerns about the potential complications it will cause during this transition," the staff member said.
"Additionally, the new laboratory space at Prince of Wales Hospital is only one-third the size of our current facility at Sutherland Pathology.
"This cramped environment will force our instruments to be placed very close together, raising serious concerns about the rushed and short-sighted nature of this move."
A spokeswoman for NSW Health Pathology said the laboratory would be relocated from Monday July 8.
"Our patients will experience no changes to how they receive their care or collections," she said.
"The move is necessary to comply with current regulatory standards to maintain National Association of Testing Authorities (NATA) accreditation and to ensure ongoing high quality, timely services for patients and clinicians.
"By co-locating laboratory and clinical immunology services at Prince of Wales Hospital, we can also ensure better co-ordination of diagnostic and clinical immunology, provide training opportunities for registrars and reduce reliance on our NSWHP courier service."
The spokeswoman said, in coming months, Prince of Wales Hospital was set to receive new state-of-the-art core laboratory equipment that would facilitate some immunology testing.
"It is expected this equipment will help reduce duplication, free up laboratory space and improve turnaround times for clinicians and patients.
"All current immunology staff at Sutherland have been offered the opportunity to relocate to the Randwick laboratory as part of the transition.
"We will continue to work with each staff member regarding their individual circumstances."
