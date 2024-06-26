Second playground close: Cronulla businesses happy with mall upgrade

Cronulla Chamber of Commerce says feedback from businesses about the mall upgrade has been very positive and many are now looking at upgrading their shopfronts.
The business group responded to comments by Independent councillor Leanne Farmer at the last regular council meeting that the project was a waste of money.
"I can't stand walking in Cronulla where everyone says to me, 'How did you spend $30 million on the mall?' " Cr Farmer said. "Nobody I talk to says that they like it."
Council of Commerce president Brad Lord said the council engaged in a lot of consultation with the business community beforehand.
"I don't think you are ever going to have a single bullet where everyone is happy about what was done and the end result, but ultimately Cronulla couldn't stay the same way it was and expect a different result," he said.
"Certainly, the feedback from the business community has been extremely positive about the works that have been done .
"We've got people who didn't want the play equipment and whale tail at the northern end now saying there are people everywhere and the businesses are thriving.
"There is a space to hold children, and parents are saying, 'What do I do now? - You play there and I will have my cup of coffee, sandwich, banana bread or whatever'."
Mr Lord said some business owners were saying, "Now everything is nice and new and fresh and clean, I need to upgrade my facade".
"Its not a case of getting everything you wanted. There are some design elements I don't agree with personally, but I think ultimately the shop owners and the landlords are of the view it's better than what was there."
Mr Lord said his understanding was the complete mall upgrade was initially expected to cost $30 million, but the work to be finalised in August this year amounted to about $16 million.
"That initial $30 million figure also incorporated a water feature and pop up movie screen," he said.
"With some of those bells and whistles removed [provision will be made to be able to bring in a big screen, but it won't be a permanent feature], the cost has come back back significantly."
Mr Lord said the playground at the southern end of the mall was expected to be completed in July this year and remaining work in this phase the following month.
Work would cease for spring and summer before the next stage - the town square - was undertaken.
"The town square will go through a final design process, which we will be part of, and they are planning to do that in winter of next year to give the retailers the best opportunities for a good summer," he said.
Mr Lord said business owners were "absolutely happy" with the staging of work hours.
"There has been 'tools down' from 7am to 9.30am each day, work until 12.30pm and then a another break before work continues in the afternoon.
"Most of the shop fronts are being done as night works, so access to all shops at all times.
"Only one shop couldn't trade for two days."
"In terms of a win for the business community, that's huge."
