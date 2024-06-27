A curious look into the past on a school trip

An 'old school' phone with a finger dial and handset was one of the historical items that raises eyebrows in wonder at Sutherland Shire Historical Museum.
A group of Sylvania Heights Public School students visited the museum on Holt Road at Sylvania for an insight into the past.
Two of the school's neurodivergent classes had a close-up look at the items, providing a valuable sensory experience.
Children also learned about Indigenous heritage through the artefacts that were given to the museum.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.