Dragons drop down ladder

It's been another tough season for the St George AFL side that, after a slow start to the season, was finally building some momentum and had made their way off the bottom of the ladder.
After five losses to open the season, the Dragons had hit some form, winning three of their last four.
On Saturday at Old's Park they faced a Sydney Uni team that were sitting only a couple of places above them but a few early missed opportunities cost the young team and they finally went down 85-66- three goals short.
It was a game they were desperate to win - they are struggling well outside the five and coming off a heavy loss last week, but the visitors just kept their noses in front for the whole game.
St George's season took a turn for the worse last week when they were unable to score a goal until late in the game and went down to North Shore by 63 points. Jonathan Pearson, Matt Saunders and Jordan Taylor battled hard, but the Dragons just didn't have the firepower.
