Nicole Fitzsimons Foundation grants

The Nicole Fitzsimons Foundation held their "Bubbles by the Bay" grant allocation and fundraiser event last weekend at the St George Sailing Club.
It was an event filled with love, laughter, tears, hugs, reflecting, celebrating, singing and plenty of dancing.
Hosted by the entertaining Daniel Doody from 10 News First with dance performances, they announced the latest grant recipients to young people with hardship in sport and performing arts with Nicole's mother Julie talking about travel safety as well as Nicole's sister Kate presenting on resilience.
The Foundation announced the seven NFF grant recipients for 2024 who were grateful for the support, thanks to members of the public's generous donations as well as their latest partnership with Smartraveler -which will continue to share their core travel safety message with schools throughout Australia.
The afternoon's highlight was the' Follow Your Heart Grant Recipient Announcements' and approximately $9000 was raised to help others live their dreams.
The Nicole Fitzsimons Foundation has been established for 11 years and has given over $100,000 in grants.
Grant procedures have recently changed and now offer three Follow Your Heart Grants up to $3000 each twice a year.
The grants are available to 8-24 year old's with hardship in sport or performing arts.
They do not have to be the champion as everyone can not be the winner - but it helps give an experience they may miss and create a lifetime memory for those with a real passion.
One of this year's grant recipients was Holli Niland a dancer from Tasmania, now living in Sydney.
Holli performed on the day with other dancers from the International Dance Studio and said she really appreciated the scholarship to help her pursue her life dreams.
"Dance is my passion and my true escape and I love to share it," she said
Another grant recipient was Jack Howell who was born with Symbrachydactly, a condition affecting the left arm with a congenital amputation of the left hand and is attempting to qualify for the Paralympics in Paris- NFF helped fund his training.
Recently Jack placed first in the World Para Triathlon Series in Devonport and now should qualify for Paris.
Howell initiated the surge of success in the men's PTS5 category, triumphing over tough competition from Hungary's Bence Mocari and teammate David Bryant, who won bronze.
"What a way to take my first win," said Howell
"I've just turned 20, I'm still young, I've still got a few more in me. To be this settled this early, I'm just so proud."
