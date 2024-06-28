Riverwood Hornets perform at D-Day 80th anniverary in France

After their time in Normandy, the Riverwood Hornets continued their journey to Paris, where they played a concert with other bands from the parade at Le Jardin d'Acclimatation. The band also took the opportunity to explore several iconic French landmarks including the Eiffel Tower, the Arc de Triomphe, Mont Saint-Michel, and the Louvre. They concluded their trip with a day at Disneyland Paris before returning home.