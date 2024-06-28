Riverwood Hornets perform at D-Day 80th anniverary in France

The Riverwood Hornets Marching Band has returned from Normandy, France, where they participated in the 80th Anniversary of the D-Day Landings and the Liberation of France.
The Hornets were the only Australian band present at the historic event, representing the 3,300 Australians who played a crucial role in the invasion.
The band's itinerary was filled with significant performances and commemorative activities.
On June 6 the Riverwood Hornets performed at The American Cemetery in Brittany, honouring the fallen soldiers with their musical tribute.
The following day, June 7, saw the band performed in Sainte-Mère-Église, a town that holds historical significance as one of the first to be liberated by Allied forces.
Their participation culminated on June 9 with a memorable performance in the 80th anniversary parade in Sainte-Mère-Église, showcasing their talents and paying homage to the bravery and sacrifice of those who fought during the D-Day Landings.
In addition to these performances, the band undertook several visits to key historical sites. They paid their respects at Omaha and Utah Beaches, where they performed their own commemorative services, reflecting on the courage and resilience displayed during the landings.
The Riverwood Hornets also visited Gold Beach and the town of Arromanches, immersing themselves in the local festivities and connecting with the broader narrative of the liberation.
After their time in Normandy, the Riverwood Hornets continued their journey to Paris, where they played a concert with other bands from the parade at Le Jardin d'Acclimatation. The band also took the opportunity to explore several iconic French landmarks including the Eiffel Tower, the Arc de Triomphe, Mont Saint-Michel, and the Louvre. They concluded their trip with a day at Disneyland Paris before returning home.
The invitation to perform in Normandy follows the participation of the Riverwood Hornets Marching Band in the 78th Anniversary Pearl Harbour Memorial Parade on December 7, 2019.
They were the first Australian band to ever have performed in the annual parade in Hawaii which commemorates the bombing of Pearl Harbour by Japanese forces.
Following their performance at Pearl Harbour, Historic Programs, a US national commemorate partner, invited the Riverwood Squadron to participate in the D-Day 80th Commemoration services.
Throughout their travels, the Riverwood Hornets forged meaningful friendships with other bands, including the St Augustine Marching 100's from New Orleans and the Voodoo Orchestra from Ohio. Their camaraderie and shared experiences were highlighted by an impromptu performance at the end of the parade in Sainte-Mère-Église, which garnered media attention in the United States.
"The opportunity to perform in such a significant event and to stand where history was made is an honour that words cannot fully capture," said Captain Chris Bailey, the Unit Commander of the Riverwood Hornets.
"We are deeply proud to have represented Australia and to have paid tribute to the 3,300 Australians who participated in the D-Day Landings. This experience has been profoundly moving and educational for our band members."
"The Riverwood Hornets feel honoured and proud of their role in remembering the sacrifice of those who fought against Nazi Germany 80 years ago. Their journey not only commemorated a pivotal moment in world history but also highlighted the enduring connection between Australia and the international community in honouring those who served for freedom and peace."
