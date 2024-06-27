St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Georges River forecasts $2.3 million budget surplus

JG
By Jim Gainsford
June 27 2024 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Georges River forecasts $2.3 million budget surplus
Georges River forecasts $2.3 million budget surplus

Georges River Council's 2024/25 Budget is forecast to achieve a surplus of $2.3 million.

Create a free account to read this article

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jim Gainsford

Reporter

Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.