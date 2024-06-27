Georges River forecasts $2.3 million budget surplus

Georges River Council's 2024/25 Budget is forecast to achieve a surplus of $2.3 million.
This will be the third year Council is forecast to achieve a surplus, according to its 2024/25 Operational Plan and Updated Resourcing Strategy which was endorsed at the June 24 council meeting.
A requirement of the council's approved Special Rate Variation of 5.8 per cent is to identify $12 million in permanent cost containment and efficiencies over the period of 2022/23 to 2024/25.
"However, due to high levels of inflation, increases to employee costs under the current award, and other unforeseen events such as inclement weather and the global pandemic, these permanent cost reductions and efficiencies have proved difficult to achieve," the council's summary said.
"Difficult prioritisation of valued services, projects and programs will be essential in achieving financial sustainability and compliance with Council's legislative obligations.
"After several years with constraints to Council's cash contribution to funding capital projects, the 2024/25 draft budget includes increased Council contribution to critical asset classes, such as roads, footpaths, and buildings.
"This increase in Council's contribution is attributed to adopted budget surpluses in the previous year's spanning 2022/23 and 2023/24. Other capital projects have been prioritised to focus on grant and contribution funded projects along with high priority critical asset renewal programs. "
To achieve the $2.1 million surplus target, the budget has been prepared on the following strategy:
Application of the approved Special Rate Variation of 5.8 per cent.
Cost reduction strategy applied to both employee costs and materials and services of $4 million.
Service levels have been capped to align with constrained resources and achieve the operating surplus adopted in the council's Long Term Financial Plan.
Award increase is 3.5 per cent ($1.8 million), plus Superannuation increase 0.5 per cent to 11.5 per cent ($300,000 annually) and Award Bonus Scheme of $1,000 ($500,000).
A CPI increase of 3.0 per cent has been applied across a broad range of materials, services, and expenses in line with published ABS forecast assumptions.
Income projections are based on business as usual.
Subsidies are proposed to be applied to Council's premium and community facilities.
Domestic waste charges have increased, with a cost recovery strategy being applied.
The mandatory (legislated) pensioner rebate has been maintained at $1 million.
Eligible Fees and Charges have been set at a 5 per cent increase.
Council's rates default level has been assumed to stay within benchmark parameters of less than 5 per cent.
Community and sporting group rental subsidies remain unchanged ($1.5 million in forgone income).
Subsidies around the venue hire program remains unchanged ($430,000 in forgone income).
Childcare fees have been set to comply with the Childcare Policy of cost neutral operating budget.
$4.5 million in additional operational projects, bids or other costs have been deferred/removed/reduced in 2024/25.
The multi-year Capital Program Budget has increased from the recently revised budget of $96.9 million, which covers 2022/23 to 2024/25, to a $104.5 million budget to occur from 2024/25 to 2026/27.
Based on this approach, the adopted surplus of $2.1 million remains on track to deliver future year surpluses in the medium term.
The later years of the Long-Term Financial Plan (LTFP) indicate a deficit position will occur and will need to be addressed in the coming years.
