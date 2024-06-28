Proudly promoting Indigenous education for NAIDOC Week

The founder of an Aboriginal education program is expanding her cultural immersion sessions into more schools across St George and Sutherland Shire.
Ahead of NAIDOC Week (July 7-14), Hayley Goodrick, a proud Gangalidda woman who launched Djalgala Aboriginal Education, promotes cultural diversity and inclusivity in early childhood, primary and secondary education through interactive, hands-on cultural experiences.
Ms Goodrick of Miranda, recently hosted workshops with St Finbar's Primary School, Miranda North Public School, Sans Souci Preschool and Angela of the Bay at Sans Souci. On July 3, she will visit Rockdale Public School.
Through storytelling, the passionate educator shares Dreamtime stories including Tiddalik the Frog or The Rainbow Serpent, using sensory items to enhance engagement. She hosts music and dance sessions, and art and craft, encouraging Indigenous and non-Indigenous children to participate. Outdoor exploration is also encouraged as a creative exercise, with students being invited to connect with their natural surroundings.
Ms Goodrick, a mother of two, is also a qualified early learning educator. She launched Djalgala in mid-2023. "I've always had a passion for sharing my culture," she said. "It's an emotional experience for me. I see a massive shift in the school community because you're working in a space of such big numbers. Some non-Indigenous children say they can't get their face painted because they say that their parent may not "like Aboriginal people." But by the end of an assembly, they want to share this culture. Indigenous students thrive and embrace in their connection to their culture."
The educator also provides professional development resources for teachers, and recently launched online support material for early education providers. She said for early learning educators in particular, the theme offered an opportunity to embed these values and foster respect and appreciation in the early stage of a child's life. "It's more structured in a school setting but with early learning, educators say they don't know how to embed the culture because of a lack of knowledge, or they don't want to be offensive and do the wrong thing," she said. "That's where we created videos for children to watch."
She recently wrote a blog post for Community Early Learning Australia (CELA). She writes how NAIDOC Week, and it's theme this year, symbolises a time to reflect, celebrate, and honour the legacy and vibrant cultures of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples.
This year's theme for NAIDOC Week is 'Keep the Fire Burning: Blak, Loud, and Proud'. "It is important to delve into this theme because it not only celebrates our rich cultural heritage but also reinforces the significance of Indigenous voices and stories in fostering a more inclusive society," Ms Goodrick said.
"This year's theme is a powerful reminder of the resilience, pride, and ongoing cultural vitality within our communities. 'Keep the Fire' Burning symbolises the enduring spirit and rich traditions of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures. Fire holds deep cultural significance in Aboriginal traditions. The fire represents our cultural heritage and deep connection to Country - alive, warm, and vital. 'Blak', a reclaimed spelling of black, emphasises pride in our identity. 'Loud and Proud' calls for the celebration of our culture openly.
"NAIDOC Week is a time of true celebration, learning, and respect. It's an opportunity to honour the past, celebrate the present, and look forward to a bright future for all Australians."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.