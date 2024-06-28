Proudly promoting Indigenous education for NAIDOC Week

Ms Goodrick, a mother of two, is also a qualified early learning educator. She launched Djalgala in mid-2023. "I've always had a passion for sharing my culture," she said. "It's an emotional experience for me. I see a massive shift in the school community because you're working in a space of such big numbers. Some non-Indigenous children say they can't get their face painted because they say that their parent may not "like Aboriginal people." But by the end of an assembly, they want to share this culture. Indigenous students thrive and embrace in their connection to their culture."

