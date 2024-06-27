St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

'Wonnie' features in new koalas documentary by Bundeena film-makers

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated June 27 2024 - 5:08pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
"Wonnie" at Woronora in 2021. Picture by Greg Tannos
"Wonnie" at Woronora in 2021. Picture by Greg Tannos

A hard-hitting documentary about the demise of koalas, by Bundeena film-makers Georgia Wallace-Crabbe and Gregory Miller, has premiered in Sydney and will be screened throughout Australia.

Create a free account to read this article

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.