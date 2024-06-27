'Wonnie' features in new koalas documentary by Bundeena film-makers

A hard-hitting documentary about the demise of koalas, by Bundeena film-makers Georgia Wallace-Crabbe and Gregory Miller, has premiered in Sydney and will be screened throughout Australia.
The trailer for The Koalas starts with the rescue of an injured koala at Woronora in 2021 by WIRES volunteers after a large crowd had gathered.
The koala was given the name Wonnie and was involved in two further escapades, including being found in the kitchen of a home in Woronora Heights in 2023.
The Koalas premiered on June 20 at the Dendy Newtown and is being screened at the Cremorne cinmema tonight (June 27) and the Randwick Ritz on Sunday June 31 before beginning a national tour.
Author Tim Winton said in a review, "You'll be charmed. You'll be dismayed. And then I bet you'll be as angry as hell".
The trailer for the documentary says, "The koalas is being pushed to the brink by habitat loss, urban development, logging & other factors. Can it survive? Wildlife carers observe an increase in sick and injured koalas coming into care.
"A government inquiry finds that the koala could be extinct in the wild by 2050. Firestorms in 2019/20 followed by floods kill an estimated 61,000 koalas.
"Saving the koala will take more than the promise of emergency government funding, scientific research, or rescue and care.
"This film follows the fate of individual koalas that have survived so far but whose future is uncertain.
"Weaving stories with compelling characters- wildlife carers, scientists, and ecologists in the field, and informed commentary the film questions whether Australia can save an iconic threatened species like the koala. If not, what does it say about us?"
