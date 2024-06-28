Discover winter wonders for the school holidays

Children and parents alike will find plenty of opportunities to explore new interests and develop new skills. Whether your child is a budding scientist eager to test the laws of gravity, an aspiring artist ready to experiment with light and shade, or an imaginative adventurer keen to dive into a Dungeons and Dragons quest, our inclusive school holiday program has got you covered. Plus, parents with little ones can enjoy special programs designed just for them, making it a fun-filled holiday for the entire family.