Discover winter wonders for the school holidays

Georges River libraries, Hurstville Entertainment Centre, and Hurstville Museum & Gallery are the ultimate destinations for families looking to beat the winter blues during the July school holidays.
There will be a range of activities designed to entertain, educate, and inspire, with something for everyone to enjoy.
This includes hands-on workshops and engaging performances, to interactive exhibitions and creative craft sessions, the school holidays are set to be a time of discovery and delight.
Children and parents alike will find plenty of opportunities to explore new interests and develop new skills. Whether your child is a budding scientist eager to test the laws of gravity, an aspiring artist ready to experiment with light and shade, or an imaginative adventurer keen to dive into a Dungeons and Dragons quest, our inclusive school holiday program has got you covered. Plus, parents with little ones can enjoy special programs designed just for them, making it a fun-filled holiday for the entire family.
Get ready to make unforgettable memories this winter. Dive into the fascinating world of zoonotic viruses at the ZOONOSES exhibition hosted by Hurstville Museum & Gallery, experience the thrill of medieval craft activities, or take part in the vibrant and immersive Un[contained] Arts Festival held nightly from July 19-21at Belgrave Street, Kogarah. The Georges River Libraries are also offering a range of engaging activities, including yoga, electronic workshops, and creative art sessions. Hurstville Entertainment Centre will have everyone entertained with Jonas Jost's Ultimate Magic Show, and a series of school holiday movie sessions.
Sessions are available until sold out.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.