Elite swim training program

More than 60 of the region's most talented junior swimmers descended on Sutherland Leisure Centre last weekend to take part in an elite training program being delivered through the Swimming NSW Southern Performance Centre.
It's the second such session which has been delivered through the Centre since the joint initiative between Sutherland Shire Council and Swimming NSW was launched last year, with participants able to access elite level training from renowned coaching staff.
The clinic, which featured a full day of training and educational exercises is aimed at helping young swimmers to improve their technique, as part of a series that will be staged throughout the year.
Among the coaches on the weekend was Southern Performance Centre Assistant Coach Alyce Bradac, who said the clinic would help improve the skills of invited participants, spurring them to greater success in the pool.
"This weekend's clinic is primarily aimed at swimmers between the ages of nine to 15 and will help them develop a competitive advantage by giving them greater insight on how to improve their techniques.
"I'm sure the Paris Olympics in only a few weeks is going to inspire a few of these kids to try and emulate the achievements of their heroes in the pool, and we may well see some of them on the Olympic podium in years to come," she said
Sutherland Shire Mayor, Councillor Carmelo Pesce said he was delighted to see the strong local demand for the program, saying that he too was hopeful some of the participants in the clinic would go on to greater heights in their chosen sport.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.