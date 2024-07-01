St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
sport
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Elite swim training program

Updated July 1 2024 - 2:56pm, first published 12:03pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Some of Sutherland's, Swimming NSW Southern Performance Centre squad members with coach Alyce Bradac . Picture Chris Lane
Some of Sutherland's, Swimming NSW Southern Performance Centre squad members with coach Alyce Bradac . Picture Chris Lane

More than 60 of the region's most talented junior swimmers descended on Sutherland Leisure Centre last weekend to take part in an elite training program being delivered through the Swimming NSW Southern Performance Centre.

Create a free account to read this article

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.