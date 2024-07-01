Relegation fight

Sydney United left Seymour Shaw on Saturday afternoon with a 1-0 victory over the NPL relegation threatened Sutherland Sharks in a game that the home team really had to win.
The win for the visitors has now seen them go unbeaten in 12 straight encounters against the Sharks.
United scored in the 31st minute when Japanese maestro Shunta Nakamura unleashed a shot from the edge of the box to score the only goal of the match.
The Sharks had several great chances but couldn't crack United's defence.
Their coach Zeljko Kalac said Sutherland made it very hard for them, and he thought it was very even.
"Sutherland, are better than their position on the ladder suggests, what I've seen tonight and with what they have they'll be fine."
Sutherland Sharks FC had been moving away from the relegation zone after a 3-1 victory over NWS Spirit in a rescheduled National Premier League Men's round 17 fixture at Christie Park on a chilly Tuesday evening.
That win took the Sharks out of the bottom two on the NPL competition ladder but due to other results like Rockdale's 5-0 thumping of Hills United on Sunday they now sit 13th in front of Central Coast, Sydney FC First Grade and Hills United.
Like last season, the team finishing last gets automatically relegated and the team finishing 15th will play the team that finishes second in the League 1 Men's for a two-legged promotion/relegation playoff.
The National Premier Leagues Men's NSW is the top tier league of men's football in NSW. The men's competition consists of 16 teams competing in a round-robin where each side plays one another twice; upon completion a premier is crowned.
NPL divisions involve promotion and relegation to leagues below the NPL and so participating clubs change annually-Sutherland is doing everything it can to stay in the top tier.
Teams are promoted from the NSW League One.
"The Sharks went through three coaching teams last season with none able to drag them out of bottom spot," NPL NSW commentator Alex Molchanoff said.
With a new committee, facilities and a young squad, Sutherland FC has to fight to avoid the big drop.
