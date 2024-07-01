St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
sport
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Relegation fight

John Veage
By John Veage
Updated July 1 2024 - 2:51pm, first published 1:18pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Sutherland Sharks fought hard but went down 1-0 to Sydney United 58 on Saturday-relegation looms for the bottom two placed NPL teams. Picture John Veage
The Sutherland Sharks fought hard but went down 1-0 to Sydney United 58 on Saturday-relegation looms for the bottom two placed NPL teams. Picture John Veage

Sydney United left Seymour Shaw on Saturday afternoon with a 1-0 victory over the NPL relegation threatened Sutherland Sharks in a game that the home team really had to win.

Create a free account to read this article

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Veage

John Veage

Photographer/Journalist

Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.