St George Ladies Social Golf Club say let's par-tee

St George Ladies Social Golf Club have celebrated the 60th Anniversary of their club with a a celebratory luncheon at the Beverley Park Golf Club on Thursday, June 27.
The club was established when Bill McWilliam, the professional at Beverley Park Golf Club in 1964 noticed ladies sitting around watching their husbands practicing golf.
Bill suggested they come along the following Thursday, bring some friends and he would provide tuition and some old golf clubs.
From then on, these women never looked back, they started playing nine holes each week. Bill's wife Margery would bake a sponge cake for the winner.
"The club has remained going due to the dedication of all the ladies who have played and or have been involved with the committee over the years," Club spokeswoman Fran Yates said.
"We believe this club is truly special, due to all these past and present lady members. Here's hoping we have many more years of golf.
"Currently our SGLSGC has 81 members and eight Life Members. We play 18 holes at Beverley Park Golf Club each Thursday morning and although some members now play off lower handicaps, we still respect Bill McWilliam's vision as a club to encourage and support ladies starting to play golf.
"May the traditions continue where ladies can gather to enjoy their golf and friendships with the St George Ladies Social Golf Club," Fran said.
