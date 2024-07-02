Sailing clubs, swimming and beach cricket gone as Oyster Bay dies

Oyster Bay once was home to two sailing clubs, was used for swimming and beach cricket, and fish stocks were healthy enough to support professional fishermen.
However, sediment from creeks running into the bay - including through two former rubbish tips - has filled the waterway with thick, soft black mud.
Boats get stuck in the mud at low tide and foul odours impact nearby properties.
The local community has had enough, with 650 residents signing a petition calling for action from Sutherland Shire Council.
The petition, along with a study packed with telling images and information on the deterioration of the bay, was presented to Sutherland Shire Council in April.
Residents are now anxiously awaiting a report from council staff on what measures are feasible to address the situation.
The residents' study found that, from a low tide depth of 1.5 metres at the boat ramp in 1980, the bay has silted to only 10cm deep.
"At the current rate of sedimentation, it is estimated the entire bay will become a mudflat within 10 to 15 years," the study said.
Travis Read, who initiated the study and presented the results to the council through a slide show, said Oyster Bay was "extensively used by kayakers, paddle boarders, water skiiers, fishers, rowing club, jet skiiers, kids in tinnies and commercial hire boats".
"It forms an important vista for residents, from homes, streets and parklands."
Mr Read said the natural state of Oyster Bay was described after a party of engineers and business people, led by Thomas Holt, inspected the lower Georges River in 1870.
"According to their report, there were no swamps (mangroves) or mud in the lower portion of the Georges River and the water was so clean that plans were made for a dam at Kangaroo Point so the river including Oyster Bay could be used for Sydney's water supply," he said.
"Aerial photos from 1943 show the bay little changed, deep, with sandy beaches on two sides.
"Unfortunately, from the mid-1960s the sandy deltas of the large creeks, which used to filter sediment from stormwater, were made into tips.
"Sediment from the creeks and fill from the tips washed into the bay with each downpour, and the bay started to become shallower and muddier."
"This deterioration of the bay is not just unsightly for the residents and visitors who enjoy it, it creates a myriad of problems for council."
Mr Read said complaints included blocked drains, flooding, stinking stagnant creeks, dead zones for fish and dying bird life from diseases like botulism from the putrid black water.
Mr Read said, in contrast, the bays directly across Georges River retained their sandy beaches and bottoms and patches of seagrass, and residents swam regularly.
"While sporting grounds and parklands adjoining Oyster Bay were constructed using rubbish, introduced fill and even super fine fly ash from a power station, the parklands on the other side of the river were at least partly constructed using dredged sediment taken from the bays," he said.
"This meant that when sediment did inevitably wash into the bays, it was not making them shallower than their natural levels.
"The other unfortunate accident is that, whilst grey mangroves were introduced and planed on mass n Oyster Bay from 1970, planting across the river was on a much smaller scale."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.