Crossing generations: well-being program expands

If you haven't seen the ABC show Old People's Home for 4 Year-Olds, it's a delightful encounter of seniors interacting with a much younger generation. Taking on a similar experience, but within school classrooms, an Intergenerational Learning and Well-Being program that launched in Sutherland Shire, has expanded because of its success.
Funded in part by Rotary Cronulla and Sutherland Shire Council, the program is being adapted at different schools, and most recently, it was Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Primary School's turn. The Caringbah school invited seniors into their classrooms, for a 'Grandfriends' exchange.
Earlier this year the Leader reported how the program, which was developed by Intergenerational Learning Australia based on research led by Emeritus Professor Anneke Fitzgerald at Griffith University in Queensland and international academic institutions, was coming into schools.
With a further roll-out in action, more seniors and schools, are taking on the program. Kurnell Public School, Port Hacking High School and Ibis Care aged care home have also expressed interest in participating.
Founder of Intergenerational Learning Australia, Greg Cronan, said both age groups enjoyed the interaction. "It fosters students' oral communication skills, and they develop their confidence talking to people. It makes learning fun," he said.
Among the benefits of the program he said, was that it had positive effects on the mental health and PTSD of Vietnam war veterans, who were newly involved in the project. He said one of the goals was to also support older people who are also living independently at home. "We would also like more clubs and their older members to consider participating such as Tradies, Diggers Miranda RSL, Sharks Leagues Club and bowling clubs," Mr Cronan said.
