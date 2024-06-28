Sephora to open in Westfield Miranda, while long-time women's clothing shops close

Beauty products retailer Sephora is coming to Westfield Miranda as some well-known, old names in women's clothing close.
Westfield announced the "exciting news" about Sephora in a social media post, drawing a big response, with comments including, "Woohooo", "About time", "so excited", "Finally", "Ooh nice" and "Yesss".
"Beauty besties" were invited to "stay tuned for all the juicy details" about the new shop arrival and its range of makeup, skincare, hair, fragrance products, with classic and emerging brands.
Meanwhile, Mosaic Brands' Katies and Noni B stores in Westfield Miranda have closed after many years.
