Weekly Wrap: Cronulla Mall upgrade sparks debate

It copped criticism at a recent council meeting, but Cronulla business owners have been positive about the high profile mall upgrade. "I don't think you are ever going to have a single bullet where everyone is happy about what was done and the end result, but ultimately Cronulla couldn't stay the same way it was and expect a different result," said Chamber of Commerce president Brad Lord.
Meanwhile, in St George a police operation cracking down on car hoons saw 12 people charged and more than 100 infringement notices issued.
A dedicated doctor who has worked at St George Hospital since 1992 has retired. Professor Kate Moore started the pelvic floor unit for women at the hospital. The doctor has helped many women who have had bladder and pelvic floor problems, and ran public clinics for patients.
Finally, for a step back in time, revisit the story behind the iconic Joe's Milk Bar that was a landmark at North Cronulla.
