St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Firefighters rally outside Chris Minns' Kogarah office

JG
By Jim Gainsford
June 28 2024 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Firefighters rallied outside the Kogarah electorate office of NSW Premier Chris Minns today in support of their campaign for better wages and conditions.

Create a free account to read this article

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jim Gainsford

Reporter

Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.