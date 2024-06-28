Firefighters rally outside Chris Minns' Kogarah office

Firefighters rallied outside the Kogarah electorate office of NSW Premier Chris Minns today in support of their campaign for better wages and conditions.
Fire trucks for Kogarah, Sutherland, Miranda, Darlinghurst and Matraville and a Fire and Rescue Vehicle, circled through the streets of Kogarah and past the Premier's Regent Street Office, sounding their horns in support of the rallying firefighters.
Members of the Fire Brigade Employees Union (FBEU) Sydney South Sub-branch representing about 360 firefighters from St George, Sutherland Shire and the lower Eastern Suburbs rejected the 'disgraceful wage offer" made by the NSW Government.
"The government fails to acknowledge that FRNSW Firefighters are exposed to hazards which can have lifelong effects on a daily basis," FBEU Sydney South Sub-branch secretary Paul Roussis said in a statement read out at the rally.
"Beyond undertaking our core roles, the NSW Government does not value the work done by firefighters in support of other agencies which are unable to fulfil their obligations.
"The proposed offer by the Minns Labor Government also shows a lack of respect to the FBEU whose members took action during the last State Election to support the removal of the Liberal Government.
"This meeting resolves to continue to challenge the Minns Government and fight for a decent award that respects and values firefighters of NSW."
FBEU State Secretary Leighton Drury, representing the state's 6,500 professional firefighters said the firefighters campaign is based on Respect and Value.
One of the main arguments is compensation for firefighters who get cancer through work.
"Professional firefighters contract cancers through their work. We have 12 types of cancers related to work and we are looking at adding another 10 types of cancers to the list," Mr Drury said.
"Professional firefighters have been taking on additional roles. Eight years ago we carried out about 500 assist ambulance incidents a year. Now this is 8,000 assist ambulance incidents a year. This is with no training and no remuneration.
"We are the lowest paid firefighters in the country and it is the most expensive state to live in," Mr Drury said.
"The Mutual based bargaining that the government wants us to undertake has delivered nothing.
"We are after a 20 per cent increase over three years and they are offering 10 per cent over three years.
"It's an absolute insult when you consider the ambulance union and the teachers got a 10 per cent increase in their first year.
"Chris Minns is a former professional firefighter and firefighters are very disappointed he is turning his back on us.
"We are asking the Premier to intervene in the negotiations to get things moving again."
