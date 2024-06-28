Storehouse Indonesian ladies show kindness never goes out of fashion

Members of the local Indonesian community demonstrated the strong fabric that binds the St George Community.
They held a colourful fashion show at the Kogarah Storehouse on Friday, June 28 to raise funds to support food programs for people in need.
The women were from the Storehouse's Indonesian group which is called Tenun - the Indonesian world for the weaving fabric of different threads to make sarongs.
They donated the clothing worn in the fashion parade to be sold to raise funds for the Storehouse's emergency food program which provides more than 8,000 free parcels provided annually.
"We haven't got funding for the next year for the food program," Kogarah Storehouse manager Lala Noronha said.
"We need about $30,000 a year to run the food program and half of that funding has ceased," she said.
"We need to raise around $15,000 and the Indonesian ladies have come to help. All the clothing worn in the fashion parade was for sale and funds raised will go to support the Storehouse food program."
The fashion parade was part of the Kogarah Storehouse's Community Connections Festival which is supported by Georges River Council.
Over the years the Kogarah Storehouse, the not-for-profit outreach mission of the Kogarah Uniting Church, has been providing support in many ways for thousands of people struggling to meet life's challenges.
Kogarah Storehouse was born following the closing of two local churches and the expansion of St George Hospital.
The Uniting Church purchased a disused 100-year-old factory on the corner of Gray and Kensington Streets, Kogarah and opened the Storehouse in 1992.
The funds to buy the property were available when the St George Hospital bought the former Methodist Church building in Kensington Street and the former Congregational Church in Gray street after the churches had amalgamated to become the Uniting Church.
The Storehouse provides thousands of free food parcels a year, holds free Wednesday community lunches, offers payment assistance for electricity, gas, water and Telstra bills for people in need, case management and support for victims of domestic violence, and has a No-Interest Loan Scheme, providing Centrelink clients with loans of up to $2,000 for medical expenses and emergency home repairs.
The Storehouse Charity Market offers at low prices items affordable gifts for people on low incomes.
The St George Community Connections Hub was held at the Storehouse on the third Wednesday of the month, a free service offering information on local community services such as Centrelink, Housing NSW, Homelessness support services, and Nurses on Wheels.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.