Chris Minns opens Asian Women at Work's new office at Hurstville

NSW Premier Chris Minns opened the Asian Woman at Work Inc new head office at Hurstville yesterday, Friday, June 28.
He received a warm reception for the organisation's staff who work to defend the rights of Asian woman migrant workers and help them build links with the mainstream local communities.
"You've come to the best place," Mr Minns told them. "We need you here."
Speaking after the opening, Mr Minns said, "Asian Women at Work do an important job supporting Asian women. Hurstville is the heart of the Asian community and it is a great thing to have them open an office here.
"They will have years of work ahead."
Asian Women at Work Inc was established in 1995 and has branches in Auburn, Bankstown, Blackdotnw, Cabramatta, Hurstville and the Inner West.
The decision was made to upgrade the Hurstville branch to move the head office from the city.
Asian Women at Work office co-ordinator Ronnie Wang said the organisation wanted to be nearer to the community.
"At the moment we have about 2,000 Chinese and Vietnamese clients and are expanding our service to help women from the Nepalese, Korean, Cambodian, Japanese, Thai and Indonesian communities," Ronnie said.
"The majority of our work is settlement services for new migrants. We are helping them settle into Australia and engage with the main community," she said.
"Our work is to support the working migrant women who are low paid. We support their rights. At work and let them know about wages and conditions. Some of them experience bullying, sexual harassment, or unfair dismissal. They contact us so we can do a referral and find a case worker for them.
"Some are also fleeing domestic violence. We train the leaders in the community to support the victims."
Asian Women at Work recently joined in the campaign by the Australian Services Union to support ten days paid leave for domestic violence victims," said Bich Thuy who has worked with Asian Women at Work for over 20 years.
"By doing this we also supported the rights of 11 million workers in Australia," she said.
The new head office of Asian Woman at Work is located at Suite 1, 145-149 Forest Road, Hurstville.
