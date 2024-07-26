Connection through movement and play

A St George partnership between a playgroup and a community service is stretching its skills as part of a movement and play initiative.
CORE Kids runs a weekly yoga playgroup in collaboration with Jubilee Community Services on Wednesdays during the school term at Mortdale Community Centre.
The group aims to increase child connection through physical activity in a fun way, and also focuses on creating a sense of community.
Yoga playgroup is on from 11am-12.30pm, and is subsidised by Jubilee Community Services.
Owner and Founder of CORE Kids, Nicole Mulholland, says sessions help foster parent child attachment in early childhood. "These sessions can be enjoyed by children from birth to school-aged, parents and grandparents, and include mindful movement through story time, games, craft and breathing activities," she said. "[The sessions] help children learn emotion regulation, healthy habits and form connections with their community. We sing, we stretch, we play, we move and most importantly we have fun."
