Connection through movement and play

Owner and Founder of CORE Kids, Nicole Mulholland, says sessions help foster parent child attachment in early childhood. "These sessions can be enjoyed by children from birth to school-aged, parents and grandparents, and include mindful movement through story time, games, craft and breathing activities," she said. "[The sessions] help children learn emotion regulation, healthy habits and form connections with their community. We sing, we stretch, we play, we move and most importantly we have fun."