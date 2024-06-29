Artistic journey on the wall at Woolooware

Kirrawee artist Aneta Paryl is presenting a solo exhibition of her latest works at Bay Central Wooloware.
The artists has launched Art Lab, a collection of creations explored across a variety of art forms including acrylics, mixed media and experimental textures.
Each piece marks a different stage in her artistic journey, highlighting the evolution of her style and techniques. The artist also often incorporates natural elements including sand from Cronulla and Shire roasted coffee into her work.
"Art Lab is all about her love for mixing things up, using all kinds of mediums, and experimenting with textures and forms," she said. "Visitors can expect to see vibrant, textured canvases alongside innovative mixed-media pieces.
Guests will also have the chance to see the artist paint in action during a live painting experience.
Until July 21.
