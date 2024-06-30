St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Australian of the Year

'Look beyond TikTok. Look for people who are changing lives'

EK
By Eva Kolimar
Updated July 1 2024 - 5:30pm, first published 12:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jeff Wang keeps an eye out for community champions. Picture by John Veage
Jeff Wang keeps an eye out for community champions. Picture by John Veage

You probably haven't heard of Jeff Wang, and frankly he'd like to keep it that way. He'd rather shine a spotlight on people he thinks are more deserving of recognition.

Create a free account to read this article

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

More from Australian of the Year

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.