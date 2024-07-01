Wet weather backlash: Parents call for fields to give kids a sporting chance

The frequent closure of sports fields due to wet weather in Sutherland Shire in recent weeks has reduced young players to tears and left parents frustrated, even angry.
More than 3000 people have signed a change.org petition launched by Luke Notley, of Sutherland, who has three young, sports-loving children,.
"It's not about being annoyed that games have been cancelled, but rather that the fields are not built to withstand the adverse weather," Mr Notley told the Leader.
"I think the shire has the highest sports participation rate of any area in Australia and, from what I have seen, the worst grounds in Sydney."
Mr Notley said on his petition the shire had 19000 registered soccer players and 5500 registered rugby league players, totalling 10 per cent of residents.
Ground closures of this magnitude were not an issue in southern states or European countries, he wrote.
"There has been a significant neglect of grass fields in the recent past, with preference given to synthetic fields which benefits a minority," he said.
Sutherland Shire Councillor Laura Cowell, who is also president of Sutherland Shire Football Association, said there was "light at the end of the tunnel".
"The council has committed $43 million over the next four years in its Operational Plan for sporting fields, including lighting, drainage and irrigation," she said.
Cr Cowell said a meeting this week of the council's Sport and Active Communities Committee, which she chairs, would discuss priorities, with the results to be shared soon after with associations.
Cr Cowell said a trial, which began in 2019, of a new hybrid turf - synthetic grass stitched into natural turf - at Harrie Dening Football Centre, Kareela had produced very positive results, and could be used more widely.
A council spokeswoman said, following periods of heavy rain, council staff assessed grounds and to manage any damage to playing surfaces and the potential risk of injury to those who used the facilities.
"While council manages these facilities and determines what sports grounds are unsafe to use from Monday to Friday, individual sports associations determine whether competitive sport or training can be conducted on these grounds over the weekend.
"Individual sports associations are then responsible for communicating any cancellations or postponements to their members.
"During major weather events, council may decide to close grounds on weekends and consult with affected sporting groups."
The spokeswoman said the council managed and maintained more than 75 sports facilities.
"We are mindful of the importance of ensuring these facilities are available to use for competitive sport, training and exercise whenever conditions permit," she said.
"We know there is strong demand from our active community for access to these facilities throughout the year, and we are mindful of the need to ensure they can be accessed whenever they can be safely used.
"Council continues to work towards upgrading the most in demand sports grounds throughout Sutherland Shire to improve drainage and playing surfaces, with irrigation and drainage projects under construction at ANZAC Oval, Blaxland Oval and Kirrawee Oval and several more programmed in the next 12 months."
More information: sutherlandshire.nsw.gov.au/play-and-explore/sport/oval-closures
