'Complications': Road to Garie Beach to be closed for another year

The road to Garie Beach will remain closed for a further year due to "complications" with repair work.
Vehicles have not been able to access the beach since a landslip in March 2022 during record rainfall across the state.
A project to repair the road finally started in October 2023, and was expected to be completed by mid-2024.
Heathcote MP Maryanne Stuart has updated the situation, saying, "Garie Road will remain closed until at least the middle of next year due to complications that have emerged during work carried out so far on the extreme damage caused by the historic levels of rainfall in 2022, followed by further flooding this year".
Ms Stuart said a new contract had been "locked in to deliver the repairs with a significant financial saving for taxpayers".
"Transport for NSW has appointed Fulton Hogan to complete the project, which involves moving a section of the road further into the hill and driving approximately 100 15-metre long concrete piles into the side of the road for more than 150 metres," she said.
Ms Stuart said surf life saving services would not operate again from Garie Beach this summer.
""People need to be aware that this is a dangerous area and not bypass the road's closure, either on foot or by other means," she said.
"We recognise this closure cuts Garie Beach off, but this is just another reason for people to not attempt to access the area - it is simply too dangerous.
"The Royal Coast Track is currently closed between Little Garie and Garie beaches and will remain closed over summer."
Ms Stuart said Transport for NSW was investigating options to support Garie Surf Life Saving Club while access to the beach was closed.
"Transport will work with GSLC on the renovation of their surf club, providing coordinated access through the work site so members of the club are able to get down to the club house and inspect it, she said.
"National Parks and Wildlife Service will continue to provide paid life guarding services at Wattamolla over the summer holidays period, and these services will be resumed at Garie Beach once the precinct reopens.
"NPWS is carrying out maintenance and repairs to buildings, paths and other structures that were also damaged in the Garie precinct to be ready for reopening."
Alerts for Royal National Park: nationalparks.nsw.gov.au/alerts/alerts-list
