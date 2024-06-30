St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Court rejects appeal against refusal of marina expansion in Gunnamatta Bay

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated July 1 2024 - 1:37pm, first published 7:08am
RMYC marina in Gunnamatta Bay. Picture by John Veage
RMYC marina in Gunnamatta Bay. Picture by John Veage

The Land and Environment Court has rejected an appeal by Royal Motor Yacht Club Port Hacking against the refusal of seven new berths in Gunnamatta Bay.

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

