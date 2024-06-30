Court rejects appeal against refusal of marina expansion in Gunnamatta Bay

The Land and Environment Court has rejected an appeal by Royal Motor Yacht Club Port Hacking against the refusal of seven new berths in Gunnamatta Bay.
It is the club's third unsuccessful attempt to expand the marina since 2007.
Commissioner Peter Walsh found the proposal would have an adverse effect on other boaters and ferries.
Sutherland Local Planning Panel, in a unanimous decision in late 2022, refused the development application, after being "heavily swayed by community concerns regarding public access to the waterway and the balance of public versus private interests".
Commissioner Walsh said, ultimately, this proposal's evaluation was a matter of assigning weight to the competing claims for waterway use.
At present, with existing marinas and moorings, the minimum channel width past the club, in the critical easterly wind, was 140-145 metres.
Under the proposal, the width would narrow to about 122-127 metres, he said.
"It is agreed that this is sufficient for two vessels to pass," Commissioner Walsh said.
"My concern is not about the formal capacity for a navigation passage and more about the depletion of experience for users of the bay."
Commissioner Walsh said it was "objectively evident that this is a busy bay".
"Apart from the obvious Bundeena ferry, there are numerous more or less regular users, many of which are likely to have cause to find themselves in the waterway near the marina," he said.
"It seems to me clear that the extension of the marina would have an adverse effect on such users."
Commissioner Walsh said there were limited public benefits associated with the marina.
"While the change associated with the proposal cannot be thought of as in any sense grand in scale, it can reasonably be said that there would be reduced enjoyment of this part of the bay as experienced by the everyday boating public and ferry users," he said.
