Not the cosiest combination: cold, wet front arrives

It's not a surprise really, to feel the cold. It's winter, after all. But July 1 came with a brutal warning - it's getting pretty chilly out there.
Sydney woke to an icy start on the first day of a new month on Monday, with temperatures plummeting into single digits. After last week's slightly warmer days, the fun is ending this week.
The city dipped to 6.4 degrees on Monday morning, which was its second-coldest night of the year to date, but the wind chill added to the shiver.
It was Australia's coldest night of the year to date with a low of -9.6 degrees at Thredbo Top Station.
A large slow-moving high pressure system in the Great Australian Bight will strengthen and move near Tasmania on Tuesday and will remain stationary until the weekend. This high pressure system will bring frost and fog patches and will cause temperatures to drop 2-6 below average in many states and territories this week.
A chilly week is in store, says Weatherzone, which is pretty much expected for the first week of July, but some of the temps will still be well below average, even by mid-winter standards.
The forecast for the rest of Monday is a top of 15 degrees, with a shower of two developing along the coastal fringe in the afternoon. Tuesday is expected to be 16 degrees, also with a high chance of showers, becoming lighter in the evening. Rain is expected to continue for the rest of the week.
