Rockdale's five-star effort

Rockdale Ilinden have extended their lead at the top of the NPL Men's NSW ladder with a comprehensive 5-0 victory over Hills United at Rockdale Ilinden Sports Centre on Sunday afternoon.
The home sides intent was obvious from the first minute and the first big chance of the match came just after kick off, where a mis-hit clearance found the feet of Alec Urosevski, who was charged down well by Ryan Wood to prevent an early opener.
However, Wood could do nothing about Rockdale's opener, which came after a strong, intense opening 15 minutes.
The attack was begun by goal scorer Hunter Elliot, who won a ball in the air and found Urosevski, who then found Mathieu Cordier in behind.
Cordier sprinted downfield into the box before squaring the ball back to Elliott, who had followed.
The right-back tapped the ball into an empty net and put the league leaders in the lead.
In the 18th minute, Rockdale were given the chance for Urosevski to score his 23rd league goal of 2024 from a penalty.
Rockdale's captain and talisman made no mistake, blasting the ball into the bottom right corner to give the home side a clinical two-goal lead inside 20 minutes.
In the 32nd minute, Rockdale added a third to continue their complete first-half performance.
Rockdale's domination continued in the second half, as Urosevski secured his hattrick with a 53rd minute goal.
In the 74th minute, they added a fifth, with a header from Lochlan Constable off a Cholakian corner extending their lead.
Rockdale assistant coach Nick Stavroulakis was delighted with the result, as Rockdale have opened up a nine point gap at the top of the ladder, albeit with APIA having two games in hand.
"For us, week by week we try to make sure we stick to our way," he said.
"It was good to get the debutants out with Nicholas Sorras in goals and So Kataoka in the middle of the park in their first club starts.
"I felt like they gelled in really well, especially Nick being in goals for the first time, it was good to have a clean sheet with him."
St George City showed that Landen Stadium is a fortress no more as Blacktown City suffered its second successive loss following a 2-1 defeat at the hands of a determined Saints outfit on Saturday evening.
The hosts took lead in the 31st minute with a collector's item header off a corner from defender Ben Berry before they were pegged back.
City's comeback started in the 78th minute when Dominic Cox scored to make it 1-1 then Kosta Petratos bagged the winner in the 86th minute much to the delight for St George coach and former City player Mirko Jurilj.
