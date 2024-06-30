St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
sport
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Rockdale's five-star effort

John Veage
By John Veage
Updated July 1 2024 - 2:05pm, first published 9:23am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The home side opened the scoring with a rapid counter-attack which was finished off by Hunter Elliott, before Alec Urosevski converted a penalty to double Rockdales lead.Picture John Veage
The home side opened the scoring with a rapid counter-attack which was finished off by Hunter Elliott, before Alec Urosevski converted a penalty to double Rockdales lead.Picture John Veage

Rockdale Ilinden have extended their lead at the top of the NPL Men's NSW ladder with a comprehensive 5-0 victory over Hills United at Rockdale Ilinden Sports Centre on Sunday afternoon.

Create a free account to read this article

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Veage

John Veage

Photographer/Journalist

Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.