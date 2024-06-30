Bexley to welcome Winter Wonderland festival

Bexley is to get a new street festival called Winter Wonderland.
Bayside Council successfully applied for and received a $150,000 Open Streets Program grant from Transport for NSW that will be used to present the festival.
The Open Streets Program aims to inject vibrancy into local streets and help create thriving local places that support businesses, creative sectors, and the community through events and activations.
Bayside Council's application proposed turning a section of Shaw Street in Bexley into a temporary pedestrian mall for a Winter Wonderland event.
Council is now planning a Winter Wonderland in Shaw Street that will bring local business and residents together for a day of market street trading and family activities.
Bayside Mayor Bill Saravinovski said the celebration was a great opportunity to help bring local streets to life and encourage people to enjoy a day out while supporting local business.
Minister for Roads, Arts, Music and the Night-Time Economy, John Graham said said the government was excited to support the event in Bexley.
"Too often our main streets are something we drive through, rather than drive to," Mr Graham said.
"Our streets are a critical part of our public and social infrastructure. Great streets make great towns and centres and reflect the local community and culture.
"The Open Streets program is about temporarily transforming our main streets into vibrant and welcoming public event spaces," he said.
"The colour and diversity of these 130 events celebrates the unique personality of each town or suburb. This is what our vibrancy agenda is all about, backing locals to create events and entertainment that works for their local community."
he Open Streets Program is part of the NSW Government's Vibrant Streets Package and more information on the program can be found on: www.transport.nsw.gov.au/openstreets
Event Details
Winter Wonderland
Saturday 3 August from 3pm - 9pm
Shaw Street, Bexley North
