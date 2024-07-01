Dragons fire up

After a dour first half of kick, chase and tackling, a perfect second 40 saw the Dragons surge home to a 26-6 win over the Dolphins at Kogarah's Netstrata Jubilee Stadium on Sunday afternoon.
The home side has now had three wins from their last four, staking their claim as 2024 finals contenders.
The visitors took a four-point advantage into the sheds before Shane Flanagan's 200th game half-time pep talk saw the Dragons kick into gear and produce one of their best halves of 2024.
Happy Dragons coach Shane Flanagan said it was a really important game for them to get two points,
"My 200th game had very little impact once the whistle is blown.
"The first half there was some good footy played by both sides - it was a real arm wrestle and that's the sort of side the Dolphins are.
"It was a really good second half, 26 points against the breeze and they scored none," he said
"Jaydn (Su'a) carried the ball strong out of position, he loves that sort of stuff because it's a challenge for him and he did a really good job."
The Dragons forwards went forward with front rowers Francis Molo and Jack De Belin combining for 25 runs and 222 run metres.
Just four days after his 60-minute State of Origin performance and put into an unfamiliar role as a result of a first-half injury, Jaydn Su'A put together a dominant go forward-performance laying on a late try to send the Red V faithful jubilant.
It was a physical match up and dominant Dolphins hooker Jeremy Marshall-King left the field in the 23rd minute and did not return after being ruled out with an ankle injury.
The Dragons also lost winger Mat Feagai with an AC shoulder joint injury in the 28th minute.
Dolphins coach Wayne Bennett said they just lost their way and made too many mistakes.
"They had 26 sets in the second half to our 13 and nine penalties to our three, so you can't play in the NRL with that many mistakes.
"In the first half that wasn't happening and we were in the game and in the second half it all went against us."
The 8th placed Dragons now head to Allianz to face the Roosters in a Sunday afternoon showdown
