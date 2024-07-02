Call to fix appalling Bexley traffic

Bayside Councillor Liz Barlow has called for red lights and speed cameras to be installed at the intersection of Stoney Creek Road and Forest Road, Bexley in a bid to ease the dangerous traffic conditions.
"Now that there seems to be no solution to the M5 toll for vehicles particularly trucks and heavy vehicles, the residents of Bexley and shopkeepers should be able to be confident that traffic moves safely through the Bexley shopping centre," Cr Barlow said.
Cr Barlow submitted a Notice of Motion at the June 26 Bayside Council meeting calling on the council to write to the Premier Chris Minns, Rockdale MP Steve Kamper and Roads Minister John Graham, requesting:
"Eleven years ago this was asked for by local residents," Councillor Barlow said. "We couldn't get any action from the previous governments. The Minister for Roads, John Graham has been there and seen the traffic and we should write our two local MPs whose electorates include these roads to see what can be done because the traffic is appalling," she said.
Bexley Chamber of Commerce President, Jeff Tullock thanked Cr Barlow for her initiative.
"In February 2020, an extension of clearways and no stopping zones on the Forest Road and Stoney Creek Road corridor from Arncliffe to Beverly Hills came into force." Mr Tullock said.
"This was done to free up capacity of the corridor for use as a part of the free alternative to the M5 and M8 tollways that opened in July 2020. Due to the high level of tolling the free corridor became very popular to the detriment of residents and businesses.
"Bexley Town Centre at peak hour is now a de facto motorway, a danger to pedestrians and disruptor of business. One of the key promises of motorways is to remove traffic from suburban streets and not add to them as is the case with the M5 and M8," he said.
