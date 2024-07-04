Delivering skills for students: training hub gets a boost

A program that helps people improve their confidence in the workforce has strengthened its hold in St George and Sutherland Shire.
Two non-profit providers have successfully tendered to retain the contract to deliver the Federal Government's Skills for Education and Employment (SEE) program 2024-2028 in the Sydney east metro region.
MTC Australia focuses on supporting people in their English language, literacy, numeracy and digital skills a Hurstville training centre. It also delivers Workforce Australia Services at Caringbah, Kogarah and Rockdale, and Disability Employment Services at Caringbah and Hurstville.
Fellow education provider MAX, was also successful in the tender process, and will provide similar classes at Rockdale.
The SEE program offers free, flexible training for people looking to improve their English speaking skills, plus job-search skills. It caters to people from culturally and linguistically diverse backgrounds, aiming to enhance their ability to effectively engage with their community and improve their work and study opportunities.
Funded by the Department of Employment and Workplace Relations, the SEE program offers flexible training in reading, writing, and spoken English. The program relaunched on July 1 under a new model that will see improvements included expanded eligibility to any Australian older than 15.
MTC Australia was also successful in securing a SEE distance learning services contract to support students who are unable to access classroom-based services.
MTC Australia Chief Executive Officer Rob Marshall welcomed the chance to support more communities. "Adding new regions to MTC's existing footprint will enable us to help more people in more places to overcome barriers on their path to meaningful work," he said. "We believe that education and employment are key drivers of social inclusion and personal empowerment. By providing people with the skills they need to succeed, we are helping to build stronger, more resilient communities."
MTC Australia General Manager, Education and Training, Subhi Madi, said the program had a flexible and tailored approach. "Our SEE program is designed to meet the unique needs of each participant," he said. "Whether it's improving English language skills, gaining proficiency in digital technologies, or developing essential numeracy abilities, our dedicated trainers are committed to supporting each individual's learning journey."
Student Darryl Gadd of Penshurst said the program boosted his confidence. "I'm 65 years old and have been working as a carpenter for most of my life. I never really learnt how to use a computer, and now, I need those skills to find a job. I started the Skills for Education and Employment course about one year ago. Since then, I've improved my computer and language skills, I've made new friends and I feel more confident," he said.
Fellow student Gary King of Heathcote started at the Hurstville training centre in mid-2023. "I've been in the dry cleaning business since I was 25. Now at 63, I have osteoarthritis in my legs. I can't do that line of work anymore. I've improved my computer skill and I've made new connections. We do homework fortnightly and go on excursions to employment expos. I prepared my CV and volunteered to be part of the Easter Show," he said.
Meina, another student, arrived from China 10 years ago and joined the program last year. "I've improved my English language skills, written, spoken and listening, and digital skills. I've also made new friends and networks," she said.
Jenny, also a student, arrived from China, in 1988, and worked in catering. "Now, I'm looking to retrain," she said. "I've been at MTC Hurstville since April this year, and I've improved my computer skills, English vocabulary and have met a lot of nice people."
