Delivering skills for students: training hub gets a boost

Student Darryl Gadd of Penshurst said the program boosted his confidence. "I'm 65 years old and have been working as a carpenter for most of my life. I never really learnt how to use a computer, and now, I need those skills to find a job. I started the Skills for Education and Employment course about one year ago. Since then, I've improved my computer and language skills, I've made new friends and I feel more confident," he said.