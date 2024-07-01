Sharks need to stop slide down NRL ladder

The Cronulla Sharks hot first half of the NRL season means they still sit comfortably in the top four despite having lost four of their last five games.
But questions are now being asked about the Sharks and their main man Nicho Hynes at the moment as the club struggles through a concerning form slump.
They had a big opportunity to get back in the winners circle against the Bulldogs last week, but couldn't capitalise on several chances after another slow start, including a field goal in golden point which was missed by Hynes.
Their bad starts are really hurting them, and the Bulldogs had a 12-0 lead in the first half, thanks to tries from Viliame Kikau and Reed Mahoney inside the opening 15 minutes, during which the Dogs had as much as 92 per cent possession.
However, the Dogs needed a 76th minute penalty from Burton to send the game to golden point after Briton Nikora, Sine Katoa and Braydon Trindall all crossed for the Sharks.
A dropped ball by Bulldogs prop Sam Hughes coming at out of his own end in the second minute of extra-time handed the Sharks their shot at victory but Hynes missed an easy attempt from 15 metres out right in front.
On the back of the seven-tackle set the Bulldogs then worked their way to the 30-metre line and Burton found his range to hand his team a 15-14 victory with a sweetly struck drop kick that went in off the upright.
Sharks coach Craig Fitzgibbon was disappointed after his side got themselves back into the game despite another poor start.
"That will sting for Nicho.
"You have to ice your moments and we didn't.
"That's part of the job and the responsibility for playmakers. He has to dust himself off pretty quick and look forward to the next moment.
"It's a good opportunity to shape him really. It's gunna shape him," he said
This comes after Hynes was recognized for his outstanding off-field work, particularly in the mental health and Indigenous spaces and being nominated by the Sharks for the 2024 Ken Stephen Medal.
Hynes' charity is the Gotcha4Life Foundation.
The Sharks now have upcoming games against the Titans in Coffs Harbour this week and Wests Tigers at Shark Park, before another bye, which are important heading into the finals.
There will be no finals for young playmaker Kade Dykes, who has undertaken more surgery on a knee injury.
Sharks High Performance Manager Nathan Pickworth saying Dykes recently underwent a surgical procedure on his knee to restore his cartilage.
"This procedure will result in Kade being unavailable for the remainder of the 2024 season."
It's most unfortunate for the talented 22-year-old, who missed the entirety of the 2023 campaign after suffering a ruptured ACL in the pre-season.
He played six NSW Cup games for the Jets this year, showcasing his ability with four tries, including a hat-trick against the Sea Eagles in Round 10, and three try assists.
