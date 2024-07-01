Congratulations to the 2024 Georges River Local Business Awards finalists

Local businesses are at the heart of all that happens in the St George area and the 2024 Georges River Local Business Awards gives them a chance to shine and be recognised for their hard work.
Winners will be announced at a prestigious gala evening, considered the night of nights for local business, on Wednesday, July 3 at the Southern Sydney Event Centre.
Precedent Productions managing director and awards founder Steve Loe said there's no doubt that local business owners and their staff work diligently to provide the best possible service to their customers.
"That's why the annual Local Business Awards presentation night is always such a popular event," Mr Loe said. "It's a glittering evening that gives finalists a chance to dress up and take a break so they can enjoy a night out with entertainment, good food, relaxed chat and celebration with their colleagues and people from other businesses from around the district."
Previously named St George Local Business Awards, the 2024 awards are now known as the Georges River Local Business Awards.
Mr Loe said being a finalist at the Local Business Awards presentation night is an enormous achievement.
"Today is the day when nominees for the 2024 Georges River Local Business Awards discover if they have made it as a finalist," Mr Loe said. "The high quality of all nominees has made the job of the judges incredibly difficult.
"It is also a chance for customers and clients to see if the businesses they nominated have become finalists."
Awards will be presented in 25 categories including Community Services, Hairdresser, Restaurant, New Business, Service and Trade and Pet Care. There are also three major awards - Business of the Year, Business Person of the Year and the Youth Award.
"The presentation evening is a chance for business people and their teams to reflect on their successes with a fun night out," Mr Loe said. "All finalists in each category are announced, with their picture shown on the big screen which is a great reflection of all their efforts and everyone is very proud to be there.
"It's heart-warming to hear the deafening cheers from the crowd as everyone celebrates the achievement of all the businesses in the room."
The Georges River Local Business Awards are only possible with the support of major sponsors, NOVA Employment, Georges River Council and support sponsors, White Key Marketing, Bx Networking, Ramsgate RSL and Club Central Hurstville.
"It's with great pleasure that I congratulate all the finalists on their achievements, on behalf of the Georges River Local Business Awards," Mr Loe said.
"I would also like to thank the Georges River community for the huge support that they continue to show for their local businesses through the Awards every year. Without them, these outstanding businesses wouldn't receive the recognition they deserve."
For more information about the awards, visit thebusinessawards.com.au.
