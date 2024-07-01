St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Home/Recommended/Special Publications

Congratulations to the 2024 Georges River Local Business Awards finalists

Nicki Davey
By Nicki Davey
Updated July 1 2024 - 2:05pm, first published 1:54pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
All the winners of the 2023 St George Local Business Awards. Picture supplied
All the winners of the 2023 St George Local Business Awards. Picture supplied

Local businesses are at the heart of all that happens in the St George area and the 2024 Georges River Local Business Awards gives them a chance to shine and be recognised for their hard work.

Create a free account to read this article

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nicki Davey

Nicki Davey

Group Advertising Features & Special Publications Journalist

I enjoy highlighting businesses and events in our community through features and special publications and have been doing so for more than 20 years. If you have a story for me email ndavey@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.