Excitement builds as the 2024 Sutherland Shire Local Business Awards finalists are announced

Hollywood has the Oscars, and the music industry has the Grammys - but for Sutherland Shire businesses, the annual night of nights is Wednesday, June 19, 2024.
That's the date of the 2024 Sutherland Shire Local Business Awards.
And today is the day nominees for the Sutherland Shire Local Business Awards discover if they have made it as a finalist as the St George & Sutherland Leader, which has supported the awards as media partner for many years, announces the finalists in each category.
"This is a chance for customers and clients to see if the businesses they nominated have become finalists," Precedent Productions Managing Director and Awards founder Steve Loe said.
"There's no doubt that local business owners and their staff work hard to provide the best possible service to their customers.
"That's why the annual Sutherland Shire Local Business Awards presentation night is always such a popular event.
"Being a finalist at the presentation night is an enormous achievement and the high quality of all nominees this year has once again made the job of judges incredibly difficult.
"It's with great pleasure that I congratulate all the finalists on their achievements, on behalf of the Sutherland Shire Local Business Awards.
"I would also like to thank the Sutherland Shire community for the huge support that they continue to show for their local businesses through the Awards every year.
"Without them, these outstanding businesses wouldn't receive the recognition they deserve."
The presentation evening will be held at Doltone House Sylvania Waters on Wednesday, June 19.
"It's a glittering event that gives finalists a chance to dress up and take a break so they can enjoy an evening out with entertainment, good food, relaxed chat and celebration with their colleagues and people from other businesses from around the district," Mr Loe said.
The Sutherland Shire Local Business Awards are only possible with the support of major sponsors, NOVA Employment and support sponsors, Doltone House, Sylvania Waters, Sutherland Shire Council, Kareela Village, Bx Networking, Ramsgate RSL, White Key Marketing, Southgate Shopping Centre.
For more information about the Local Business Awards, visit www.thebusinessawards.com.au.
